OnePlus 13 review: Worth the upgrade?

Although there is a noticeable shift in color profile on the telephoto, its ability to nail the details in good light is commendable, even as its low-light telephoto photos take a bit of a hit. The ultrawide is unquestionably an upgrade, with better low light results and reined in barrel distortion around the edges. On video, the phone offers 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording at up to 60fps across all cameras, including the selfie camera, which is impressive. Overall, it’s a legitimate upgrade over the already respectable OnePlus 12 in most shooting conditions, and while it may not challenge the Vivo X200 Pro just yet, the camera is reliable enough for me to leave the Pixel and the Vivo behind on short day trips and rely solely on the OnePlus.