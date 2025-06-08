OnePlus 13s review: A compact flagship for small hands and tight pockets
The OnePlus 13s combines performance with compact design. It has a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a long-lasting battery, and a sleek aesthetic, offering a flagship experience without the bulk
Compact flagships have been in and out of favour over the past few years, with the likes of the iPhone ‘mini’ series and the smaller Asus Zenfone models trying and failing to make smaller phones a mainstream success. Off late though, there’s been a bit of a renaissance for pocket rockets—compact, reasonably sized flagships with the latest chips and very little to no compromises as compared to their large-screened brethren (cue cheers from folks with average sized hands and ladies who are tired of having to figure out the complex maths needed to fit large flagships in tight pockets).
Just in the past year alone, we’ve had the base iPhone 16/16e and the S25, along with the Google Pixel 9/9Pro, and let’s not forget the excellent Xiaomi 15, all of which have done their bit to make small phones desirable again, sans the usual caveats of compromised specs and anemic battery life. And now, we have the OnePlus 13s ( ₹54,999 excl. bank discounts), the ‘smol’ member of the OnePlus 13 family that may just have cracked the code for making all the right decisions for OnePlus’ first compact flagship.