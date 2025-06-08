OnePlus 13s review: A compact flagship for small hands and tight pockets

Photo realistic

It's with the camera that OnePlus has chosen a slightly unconventional approach—a dual camera system with a 50MP rear and a 50MP 2x telephoto, but no ultrawide that we see on many phones including the cheaper 13R. Given the 50MP main sensor would be perfectly capable of 2x-cropping into the image without any loss of detail, it’s an odd decision to ship without an ultra-wide shooter…or to not pack in a higher zoom telephoto. Plus no optical image stabilization on the telephoto, or any macro capabilities either. The 32MP selfie camera does a bit to redeem the situation – it’s the first selfie shooter with auto-focus for a OnePlus device. Images shot on the main shooter offer good details, rich colors and punchy contrast, while the telephoto matches the main camera, just a bit softer. It’ll do well for social media and casual sharing, but it’s when you compare it to its peers that the 13s’ biggest compromise becomes evident. It can’t match the 16e’s consistency or the Pixel 9a’s portrait mode, and then you compare it to the Xiaomi 15, which blows all other compact flagships out of the water.