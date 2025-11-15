OnePlus 15 review: Powerful, polished, and puzzlingly different

Nuts and bolts

Courting some amount of controversy is the flat display on the OnePlus 15, where the company has prioritized a higher refresh rate over resolution, ostensibly to serve the gaming market better. So, while on the one hand the refresh rate is bumped up to handle 165Hz gaming (regular use still only goes to 120Hz), the resolution dips down from a 3168x1440-pixel (QHD+) screen we’ve seen for well over five years to a 2772x1272 pixel (Full HD+) resolution. The difference is a bigger deal on paper than it is in use, as the 6.78-inch AMOLED display is plenty crisp and vibrant, and the 1800 nits high brightness mode sufficient for all but the sunniest of days. No anti-glare layer on the display, though.