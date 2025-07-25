OnePlus Buds 4 review: Excellent audio, imperfect fit
The OnePlus Buds 4 offer impressive sound quality and active noise cancellation, rivaling even flagship models. However, their chunky design and touch controls may frustrate some users
The mid-range true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds segment is packed with contenders, but OnePlus has always managed to hold its ground. The brand has steadily built a reputation for delivering solid audio gear at accessible prices. The new OnePlus Buds 4 continue that tradition, offering excellent sound quality, stellar noise cancellation, and long battery life, all at a reasonable price point. While not flawless, they’re among the most well-rounded TWS earbuds in their category.
I’m thoroughly delighted and satisfied, but not blown away. The OnePlus Buds 4 are another fantastic audio product from the OnePlus stable. Although they follow the OnePlus Buds 3 in order of release, they have more in common with the Buds Pro 3—particularly in terms of sound quality and performance.