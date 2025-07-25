OnePlus Buds 4 review: Excellent audio, imperfect fit

The mid-range true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds segment is packed with contenders, but OnePlus has always managed to hold its ground. The brand has steadily built a reputation for delivering solid audio gear at accessible prices. The new OnePlus Buds 4 continue that tradition, offering excellent sound quality, stellar noise cancellation, and long battery life, all at a reasonable price point. While not flawless, they’re among the most well-rounded TWS earbuds in their category.

I’m thoroughly delighted and satisfied, but not blown away. The OnePlus Buds 4 are another fantastic audio product from the OnePlus stable. Although they follow the OnePlus Buds 3 in order of release, they have more in common with the Buds Pro 3—particularly in terms of sound quality and performance.

A quick confession: the Buds Pro 3 are still my preferred OnePlus earbuds (with their Dynaudio tuning), but the Buds 4 come remarkably close. Even the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance is neck and neck. My biggest issue with the Buds 4 is their slightly chunky design. They’re lightweight at just 4.7g each, but they don’t offer the same snug fit as other TWS options in this range.

The Buds 4 feature rectangular stems with rounded edges (versus the Buds Pro 3’s cylindrical ones). But there’s a downgrade in controls: gone are the squeeze or swipe gestures. Instead, you now get capacitive touch controls—which aren’t always responsive.

Hardware upgrades

Under the hood, the Buds 4 bring significant upgrades. You get an 11mm diaphragm woofer and a 6mm flat diaphragm tweeter, along with separate dual DACs in each earbud (one for the woofer, one for the tweeter). Audio is enhanced by OnePlus 3D Audio and LHDC 5.0 support. The ANC system can cancel up to 55 dB of noise. Latency has been cut to 47ms, and battery life has been beefed up substantially (more on that below).

At ₹5,999, the Buds 4 might seem slightly overpriced—but they still offer terrific value based on sound quality alone.

What’s to like

From the get-go, you’ll appreciate the impressive sound quality. I found almost no difference in audio output between the Buds 4 and the Buds Pro 3 for most mainstream tracks. The differences appear mainly in more complex music—say, jazz with many instruments—where the Buds Pro 3 have better instrument separation.

The 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter work wonders. The Buds 4 boast one of the most balanced sound profiles in their range. Yes, they lean bass-heavy, but the bass never overwhelms the mids and highs.

With a wider soundstage than the Buds 3 and an overall livelier sound, the Buds 4 excel across genres. Whether it was Hanumankind’s Big Dawgs, Ed Sheeran’s Sapphire, Miles Davis’ So What, or Drake’s God’s Plan, I noticed consistently crisp, differentiated mids and highs. These buds easily match the audio performance of pricier TWS models. The dual DAC system helps each driver shine, much like in the Buds Pro 3.

Another standout is ANC performance. Even the standard ANC mode blocks nearly all ambient sounds—save for an industrial grinder at a café, and that too only at 50% volume. The Buds 4 also offer transparency and adaptive ANC modes. Once you get a proper seal, these earbuds passively block more noise than the Buds 3. At full strength, the ANC can feel almost eerie in its effectiveness.

The HeyMelody app lets you tweak ANC levels to suit your environment. I recommend skipping adaptive mode (it occasionally misses key announcements) and using either transparency mode or moderate ANC for everyday use.

Call quality was excellent—I was heard loud and clear, and voice reception was crisp. Game Mode, carried over from the Buds Pro 3, is great news for mobile gamers.

And the not so good

Let’s talk about fit. The thicker design threw me off initially. Though the HeyMelody app offers a “fit check" and a Golden Sound ear test to optimise output, I still struggled to get a tight seal, which impacted passive noise isolation compared to what others reported.

Another downside: there’s no wireless charging. While not a dealbreaker at this price, it would’ve been a welcome addition.

The capacitive touch controls were my biggest frustration. Single, double, and triple taps failed half the time. Sometimes trying to pause a track would accidentally skip it instead. What’s worse: the basic play/pause control is disabled by default. You’ll need to manually activate it in the app. There’s also no audio feedback when cycling through ANC modes—so you never know which one you’re on.

Wear detection worked well, but it took me a few tries to successfully install the software update. Thankfully, the dual-device pairing feature works smoothly and is much appreciated.

Stellar battery life

The Buds 4 deliver excellent battery performance. Each bud packs a 62mAh battery, while the case carries 530mAh. With ANC off, you get 11 hours of playback and up to 45 hours including the case. Using the LHDC codec drops this to 9 hours per charge. With ANC on and depending on the codec (AAC or LHDC), expect 6–6.5 hours per charge.

These claims held up in my testing. The fast charge feature gives you 3.5 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging, and a full charge takes about 50 minutes.

Verdict: Excellent value, minor flaws

The OnePlus Buds 4 are among the best mid-range TWS earbuds you can buy right now. With near-flagship audio quality, surprisingly powerful ANC, and great battery life, they tick almost every box. Yes, the fit isn’t perfect (for me), and the touch controls could use a serious rework—but these are relatively minor issues that could improve with software updates.

If you can snag them on sale for under ₹5,000, they’re a better deal than the Buds Pro 3 (currently at ₹9,999). Even at full price, the Buds 4 are a smart buy for anyone looking for great sound without breaking the bank.

Also Read | Why is every fitness fanatic in love with Hyrox?