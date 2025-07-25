OnePlus Buds 4 review: Excellent audio, imperfect fit

Hardware upgrades

Under the hood, the Buds 4 bring significant upgrades. You get an 11mm diaphragm woofer and a 6mm flat diaphragm tweeter, along with separate dual DACs in each earbud (one for the woofer, one for the tweeter). Audio is enhanced by OnePlus 3D Audio and LHDC 5.0 support. The ANC system can cancel up to 55 dB of noise. Latency has been cut to 47ms, and battery life has been beefed up substantially (more on that below).