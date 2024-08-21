OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review: Great fit meets brilliant sound in these TWS buds

Getting the right fit, while wearing truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, is paramount. The right fit will give you better passive sound isolation and a greater listening experience. This has never been more apparent to me than on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, the company’s most premium audio device ever.

Right off the bat, you’ll notice something different about the Buds Pro 3. As you unbox them, you are treated to a soap-shaped design (not to my liking), far from the sleek, jewellry-case design on the Buds Pro 2. The Buds Pro 3’s case has a new faux leather texture and ergonomic design. It comes in Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance colourways. The earbuds have also been redesigned. They now come with swipe controls for adjusting the volume and feature a dual-tone finish with a glossy stem and matte buds area.

The first few times I tried to listen to music on the stem-style earbuds, I was disappointed. First, I couldn’t tell the difference between active-noise-cancellation (ANC) mode and transparency mode. Second, the sound was far better in one ear than the other. Something I rarely do , but will be doing every time going forward, is conducting the “earbud fit test". A few seconds later I knew that the pre-installed silicone eartips weren’t the right size for my ear canals. I immediately switched them out for a larger size (you get three choices in the box: large, small and extra small). Coupled with a software update, the results were much different.

On the pricing front, the Buds Pro 3 cost ₹11,999.

Listening experience

Pop the earbuds in, turn on the music, and you’ll be greeted with exceptional sound thanks to the dual drivers (an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter) inside the Buds Pro 3 and two Digital-to-Analog Converters in each earbud. The sound is more detailed, true-to-life, and with nuance in the music. In other words, the sound separation becomes more evident and you can easily pick out all the instruments. Just take Dave Brubeck’s famous Take Five or Red Baraat’s Shruggy Ji, and you’ll instantly be transported to a concert hall.

There’s a heft to the songs, with a not-so-overpowering bass. The wider soundstage, as compared to others, makes for a more immersive listening experience, with music coming from all directions.