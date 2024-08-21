OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review: Great fit meets brilliant sound in these TWS buds

The first few times I tried to listen to music on the stem-style earbuds, I was disappointed. First, I couldn’t tell the difference between active-noise-cancellation (ANC) mode and transparency mode. Second, the sound was far better in one ear than the other. Something I rarely do , but will be doing every time going forward, is conducting the “earbud fit test". A few seconds later I knew that the pre-installed silicone eartips weren’t the right size for my ear canals. I immediately switched them out for a larger size (you get three choices in the box: large, small and extra small). Coupled with a software update, the results were much different.