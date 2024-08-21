OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review: Great fit meets brilliant sound in these TWS buds

Getting the right fit, while wearing truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, is paramount. The right fit will give you better passive sound isolation and a greater listening experience. This has never been more apparent to me than on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, the company’s most premium audio device ever.
Getting the right fit, while wearing truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, is paramount. The right fit will give you better passive sound isolation and a greater listening experience. This has never been more apparent to me than on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, the company’s most premium audio device ever.
Right off the bat, you’ll notice something different about the Buds Pro 3. As you unbox them, you are treated to a soap-shaped design (not to my liking), far from the sleek, jewellry-case design on the Buds Pro 2. The Buds Pro 3’s case has a new faux leather texture and ergonomic design. It comes in Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance colourways. The earbuds have also been redesigned. They now come with swipe controls for adjusting the volume and feature a dual-tone finish with a glossy stem and matte buds area.
Right off the bat, you’ll notice something different about the Buds Pro 3. As you unbox them, you are treated to a soap-shaped design (not to my liking), far from the sleek, jewellry-case design on the Buds Pro 2. The Buds Pro 3’s case has a new faux leather texture and ergonomic design. It comes in Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance colourways. The earbuds have also been redesigned. They now come with swipe controls for adjusting the volume and feature a dual-tone finish with a glossy stem and matte buds area.
Also read: OnePlus Pad 2 review: The best all-rounder Android tablet for most users?
The first few times I tried to listen to music on the stem-style earbuds, I was disappointed. First, I couldn’t tell the difference between active-noise-cancellation (ANC) mode and transparency mode. Second, the sound was far better in one ear than the other. Something I rarely do , but will be doing every time going forward, is conducting the “earbud fit test". A few seconds later I knew that the pre-installed silicone eartips weren’t the right size for my ear canals. I immediately switched them out for a larger size (you get three choices in the box: large, small and extra small). Coupled with a software update, the results were much different.
On the pricing front, the Buds Pro 3 cost ₹11,999.
Listening experience
Pop the earbuds in, turn on the music, and you’ll be greeted with exceptional sound thanks to the dual drivers (an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter) inside the Buds Pro 3 and two Digital-to-Analog Converters in each earbud. The sound is more detailed, true-to-life, and with nuance in the music. In other words, the sound separation becomes more evident and you can easily pick out all the instruments. Just take Dave Brubeck’s famous Take Five or Red Baraat’s Shruggy Ji, and you’ll instantly be transported to a concert hall.
There’s a heft to the songs, with a not-so-overpowering bass. The wider soundstage, as compared to others, makes for a more immersive listening experience, with music coming from all directions.
When OnePlus released the Buds 3 earbuds, they provided exceptional value (at just ₹5,499) but were missing some of that magic from Dynaudio, a Chinese-owned Danish loudspeaker maker founded in 1977.
Delve into the settings and head straight to the Sound Master EQ section. You get multiple options - Balanced (Default), Bold, Serenade, Bass and Dynaudio featured - all of which have been co-created with Dynaudio. Once I used ‘Dynaudio featured’ - which balanced bass, mids and treble - I was sold. Take Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. The beat of the drum, and the piano keep you hooked until Springsteen’s voice comes front and centre, yet not overpowering the instruments. The vocals were clear (I listen to several podcasts weekly) and the call quality is great.
Connectivity options, noise-cancellation and charging speeds. The earbuds are quick to pair, thanks to Google Fast Pair. Even on my iPhone, it was a seamless process, thanks to the pairing button on the case. With Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility, the Buds Pro 3 can connect to two devices simultaneously, and switch between them easily. I was connected to my laptop and my smartphone. Switching between YouTube videos/music via Spotify on my laptop and phone calls on my smartphone - and back again - was effortless.
The Buds Pro 3 come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation (up to 50db of noise cancellation). The ‘smart’ mode within ANC can adjust ANC levels on the fly. It did a fantastic job of quieting my surroundings. I switched between transparency mode and ANC a hundred times and could tell the difference instantly. While the Buds Pro 3 failed to silence the honking noises immediately in my surroundings, they did a fantastic job overall. I couldn’t hear the loud conversation at a table next to me at a cafe. But these aren’t the best ANC in TWS earbuds.
The Buds Pro 3 comes with fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. A quick 10-minute charge will give you 5.5 hours of listening (with ANC off) and 3.5 hours (with ANC on). With ANC off, you get 10 hours on a single charge (in line with my testing), and 43 hours of playback of listening time with the case. It has the battery to last a flight, train or even an overnight bus ride. It takes 70 minutes to juice the earbuds from 0-100 percent. If you’re wireless charging the Buds Pro 3, it’ll take 2 and a half hours to charge them fully.
Verdict
The competition - Nothing Ear (2024) - is coming fast at OnePlus, but the Buds Pro 3 does enough to keep top spot in the mid-range segment.
With brilliant listening experience, comfortable fit, solid battery life, excellent connectivity options, improved noise cancellation and an IP55 rating, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds are hard to ignore.
Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based writer. He posts @IMSahilBhalla.