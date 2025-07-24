OnePlus Nord 5: A solid mid-range phone held back by two missteps
The OnePlus Nord 5 largely delivers, but a design change and a spec-sheet that lags behind rivals leaves room for improvement
I’d like to rephrase the famous phrase “two steps forward, one step back" to “many steps forward, two crucial steps back." That sums up OnePlus’ latest mid-range beast, the Nord 5 ( ₹29,999). OnePlus has had a remarkable few years, launching powerful flagships like the OnePlus 12 and 13 series. Meanwhile, the Nord lineup has built a reputation for delivering solid value—often challenging even OnePlus’ own cut-down flagships like the 13R.
The Nord 2, 3 and 4 were all standout mid-range phones. With the Nord 4, OnePlus introduced a bold new all-metal design. With the Nord 5, however, they’ve reversed course—ditching the unique design and ceding some ground on specs to rivals like the Poco F7. These are the two crucial steps back that slightly mar an otherwise excellent device.