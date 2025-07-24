OnePlus Nord 5: A solid mid-range phone held back by two missteps

It’s comfortable in the hand, but its 8.1mm thickness and 211g weight are noticeable—thanks to a massive 6,800mAh battery inside. Still, it fits well and feels like a performance-focused device. If you’re coming from the OnePlus 13s, the size increase is apparent. But once again, OnePlus has ensured that “battery anxiety" is a thing of the past. Unless you’re heavily gaming, the Nord 5 easily lasts through the next day.