OnePlus Nord 6 review: A grown up and mature smartphone with premium flourishes and great battery life

The Nord 6 comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP front camera. The main sensor may be a downgrade, but it does result in more natural-looking photos. Details are good, despite sometimes being over-sharpened. There’s the dual-axis OIS and refined HDR and natural-colour algorithms that are at play here. Daylight shots are sharp, colour-accurate, natural-looking, and have good dynamic range. Low-light photos are better than before, thanks to the new stabilisation. Photos have good clarity and less noise, but they are nothing to brag about. The 8MP wide-angle lens is just forgettable at best. Portraits, though, were a surprise, with a more natural-looking bokeh than on the Nord 5, and edge detection is fairly good, if nothing exceptional. Still, missing out on a telephoto, especially when the direct competition (read: Nothing Phone (4a) Pro) has it, is very disappointing.