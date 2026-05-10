OnePlus Nord 6 review: A grown up and mature smartphone with premium flourishes and great battery life

I hate to sound like a broken record, but OnePlus has done it again. They’ve packed everything you could imagine into a package that costs slightly more than its predecessor. Then again, most smartphone prices are going up, so OnePlus isn’t alone. Priced at ₹38,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, the OnePlus Nord 6 is truly the mid-range smartphone to beat. The Nord 6 is the battery champion of its class in 2026, and we’re only about one-third of the way through the year.
I hate to sound like a broken record, but OnePlus has done it again. They’ve packed everything you could imagine into a package that costs slightly more than its predecessor. Then again, most smartphone prices are going up, so OnePlus isn’t alone. Priced at ₹38,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, the OnePlus Nord 6 is truly the mid-range smartphone to beat. The Nord 6 is the battery champion of its class in 2026, and we’re only about one-third of the way through the year.
The Nord 6 has all the makings of a smartphone that will shake up the mid-range category, and the company definitely needs a strong offering amid all the chatter about its future. The only puzzling thing is that there is no 512GB variant of the Nord 6.
The Nord 6 has all the makings of a smartphone that will shake up the mid-range category, and the company definitely needs a strong offering amid all the chatter about its future. The only puzzling thing is that there is no 512GB variant of the Nord 6.
The 9,000mAh battery (silicon-carbon dual-cell) under the hood is not to be understated. I tried to drain the battery as quickly as I could, and even then, I could only make it to the evening of the second day. Yes, even with heavy use, the Nord 6 should comfortably last you till dinner on day 2. What’s even more astonishing is that despite this power-bank-sized battery, the Nord 6 comes in at just 8.5mm thick.
OnePlus has included its speedy charging technology here as well. With the 80W SUPERVOOC charger, you can fully juice up the smartphone in just over 70 minutes. A quick half an hour of charge and you can get to 50 percent, good enough to last a day and then some. The Nord 6 has 27W reverse-wired charging and even Bypass Charging, which reduces heat and battery cycle wear during heavy usage periods.
The Nord 6 seems like a grown-up, mature smartphone, especially compared to the Nord 4 and Nord 5. The Nord 4 got an all-metal design, which was universally loved. The Nord 5 traded that for a glass back with a matte finish. The Nord 6, you ask? That’s more in line with OnePlus’ flagship number series. It’s got the square camera module and an entirely minimalistic and clean aesthetic. It’s clearly trying to look miles above its price point. The positives here are that the phone doesn’t wobble, has a good in-hand feel, and is well-balanced. The Nord 6 comes in at 8.5mm thick and weighs just 217g, despite that humongous battery.
The smartphone is available in three colourways: Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Pitch Black and comes with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings.
That 165Hz Sunburst Amoled display, the same as on the OnePlus 15, is absolutely fantastic. This one is a 6.78-inch panel (with a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits) and supports Always-on Display (AOD).
It’s the performance, though, that stands out. The Nord 6 comes with the 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip from Qualcomm. Paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage, the smartphone flies through any task you throw at it. Most noticeably, the difference is seen while gaming. According to the company, the smartphone can sustain 165 fps in all popular games without any throttling. I played Call of Duty: Mobile and the performance was snappy with high frame rates and a great experience. However, only a small number of games can fully utilise the 165Hz refresh rate, so do keep that in mind.
While OxygenOS 16 is fast, fluid, and clean, it comes with many pre-installed apps (read: bloatware) that may deter buyers. It’s easy to remove these apps post setup, but it is annoying overall. Mind Space (along with the Plus Key on the top left) is what elevates the overall experience of the Nord 6. You can even connect to Google Gemini for further contextualised and personalised assistance. OnePlus has promised four major Android OS updates and six years of security updates.
The Nord 6 comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP front camera. The main sensor may be a downgrade, but it does result in more natural-looking photos. Details are good, despite sometimes being over-sharpened. There’s the dual-axis OIS and refined HDR and natural-colour algorithms that are at play here. Daylight shots are sharp, colour-accurate, natural-looking, and have good dynamic range. Low-light photos are better than before, thanks to the new stabilisation. Photos have good clarity and less noise, but they are nothing to brag about. The 8MP wide-angle lens is just forgettable at best. Portraits, though, were a surprise, with a more natural-looking bokeh than on the Nord 5, and edge detection is fairly good, if nothing exceptional. Still, missing out on a telephoto, especially when the direct competition (read: Nothing Phone (4a) Pro) has it, is very disappointing.
The Nord 6 is a complete smartphone, and something I don’t say lightly. It gets an upgraded chipset, a massive battery, the 165Hz Amoled display, IP69K protection, plenty of built-in AI, and much more.
I would like a 512GB storage option for the Nord 6, like there was on the Nord 5. Despite the price hike, this is a very easy-to-recommend Nord smartphone.
Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based writer. He posts @IMSahilBhalla.