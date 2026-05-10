OnePlus Nord 6 review: A grown up and mature smartphone with premium flourishes and great battery life

I hate to sound like a broken record, but OnePlus has done it again. They’ve packed everything you could imagine into a package that costs slightly more than its predecessor. Then again, most smartphone prices are going up, so OnePlus isn’t alone. Priced at ₹38,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, the OnePlus Nord 6 is truly the mid-range smartphone to beat. The Nord 6 is the battery champion of its class in 2026, and we’re only about one-third of the way through the year.