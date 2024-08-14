OnePlus Pad 2 review: The best all-rounder Android tablet for most users?

It’s been a few weeks since the OnePlus Pad 2 landed on my doorstep and, in that time, more than a few reviews (including this one) have been churned out on this flagship Android tablet. For most of the week, my Surface Pro has just stayed in my backpack. The OnePlus Pad 2 has been my constant sidekick during this duration.

Let’s take a closer look at why I’m bullish on the tablet landscape.

What is inside the OnePlus Pad 2? They say a tablet is a device you don’t use constantly (like your smartphone) and one you can’t use for work (like a laptop). They also say tablets are only used for binging on your favourite shows, reading, or doodling (if you’re an artist). Some argue that it’s basically to be used as an extension of your primary device (thanks to the larger screen) than anything else. I’m here to disagree with all that and more.

Before we get into all of that, let me run down some of the major specifications (for the purists out there), and how OnePlus Pad 2 improves upon the original OnePlus Pad.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro review: This modern-day foldable phone comes at a premium The OnePlus Pad 2 runs Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and has AI features - with a brand-new AI Toolbox - as compared to none on the OnePlus Pad. The OnePlus Pad 2 has an immersive 3K, 12.1-inch display (peak brightness of 600 nits), compared to the OnePlus Pad’s (500 nits peak brightness) 11.6-inch screen. The Pad 2 also has a longer standby time of 43 days compared to the 30-day standby time of the OnePlus Pad.

The OnePlus Pad 2 features a 9,510mAh battery, supports 67W SuperVooc Flash Charge, and comes in a Nimbus Grey colour way. It starts at ₹39,999, with the OnePlus Smart Keyboard retailing at ₹8,499 and the OnePlus Stylo 2 available for ₹5,499. It’s indeed a hefty asking price (more expensive than the OnePlus Pad), but one that is worth it.

A constant companion Once you get the OnePlus Smart Keyboard (and the accompanying case), you realise the complete package on the OnePlus Pad 2. This is mainly thanks to the Open Canvas system for multitasking. Three apps on the large 12-inch display are a dream for multitaskers.

The keyboard connects magnetically – via pogo pins – to the Pad 2 and the case, which attaches to the back of the tablet, comes with a kickstand. Like the Surface Pro, you can adjust the angle to almost any degree. The keyboard has Bluetooth connectivity, which means that it can work even when it is detached, thus giving you the freedom to work in any setup.

Despite the slightly cramped keys, the Smart Keyboard is a delight to use. The full keyboard experience, with a nice amount of travel, delivers a more than satisfying typing experience. When I first got to typing out a document, I thought my speed would be hampered. But that was not the case. Some of the bugs on the original OnePlus Pad, like the on-screen keyboard not disappearing when the physical keyboard is in use, have finally been fixed. Supporting the keyboard is a large touchpad, which is as good as the ones seen on traditional laptops.

The keyboard features an NFC chip, on the bottom right-hand side of the keyboard, for quickly sharing files, screen sharing and more. But this feature is limited to OnePlus and Oppo smartphones.

Binging the Paris Olympics With the recently concluded Paris Olympics taking centerstage, one screen didn’t suffice. I constantly whipped out my OnePlus Pad 2 to keep a track of the sporting events in Paris.

Thanks to the six side-firing speakers, you get a loud and impressive stereo sound experience. The cheers at the Stade de France could be heard loud and with a roaring thump, especially when a French athlete came out to perform. Listening to YouTube videos and podcasts was a good test as the sound was clear, without any distortion even at loud volumes. There’s a wide soundscape. The only thing lacking is the bass, which is not a big deal.

The OnePlus Pad 2 uses an Open Canvas system for multitasking.

Reading on the OnePlus Pad 2 is good, but not if you’re comfortably holding it in your hands, because it can weigh you down a little. Doodling is good, as the stylus now has a built-in system that delivers haptic feedback. This better stimulates the feeling of writing on paper. It easily snaps on the side for charging and storage.

Battery life on the OnePlus Pad 2 is solid, giving you about a day’s use without worrying about reaching for the charger. With 43 days of standby mode, the tablet can last a couple of days of sporadic usage with ease. With the bundled 67W SuperVooc charger, the tablet can fully juice up in 81 minutes. That’s the fastest-charging tablet I’ve ever used.

Things I didn’t like The Smart Keyboard comes in two parts (the keyboard and the back cover unit). The upside is that the keyboard works (via Bluetooth) without being attached to the tablet and the back cover can tilt to any angle.

Since both units are separate, the overall package takes up a lot more space than it ideally should. That is bad for when you’re in cramped spaces, like trains or an aircraft. The other downside is that the keyboard, when closed, doesn’t stay in place. It doesn’t magnetically snap, to the top of the display, which leaves it free to move around while in your backpack.

But my biggest gripe, thanks to the gap between the keyboard and the tablet when attached, is that the keyboard wobbles too much when used on the lap. It’s almost unusable in such a situation.

The cameras were strictly average. But that’s the case with all tablets out there.

Verdict: The best Android tablet for most users? The OnePlus Pad 2 is a great upgrade to the OnePlus Pad. It’s got an elegant design, a sharp 3K display, a solid all-metal build, all-day battery life, and rapid charging. Add some excellent performance and you have an all-round winning tablet.

To make it a truly all-round choice, you need to get the keyboard and the stylus (which is useful if you annotate a lot/are an artist). Those add a premium, as they are sold separately. That’s a downside, but far from a deal-breaker. The other thing to consider is that the software isn’t on par with the one on Apple’s iPad. There are fewer apps optimised on the Android side of things. But when you do find an optimised app, it works very well.

All said and done, with Open Canvas, the OnePlus Pad 2 is an incredible tablet. It’s excellent for multitasking and productivity, great for media consumption, and in many cases (say a writer like me), you can leave your regular laptop at home and travel with the OnePlus Pad 2.

It isn’t the fastest Android tablet out there (that title goes to the Galaxy Tab S9 series) but given the price (even with the keyboard and stylus) and features, it is the best tablet for most people.