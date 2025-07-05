OnePlus Pad 3 review: A sneak peek at the launching-soon premium Android tablet
The OnePlus Pad 3 enters the premium tablet market with impressive specs and a hefty price. With a 13.2-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and multitasking capabilities, how does it stack up against the iPad Pro and other competitors?
It’s 2025, and we’re still asking two questions: When Apple’s iPad is such a good tablet experience, do we really need a premium Android tablet? And whether tablets can truly replace traditional clamshell laptops. Admittedly, OnePlus changed the tablet game two years ago when it debuted its first-ever product in this space, but the answer to both questions isn’t a simple yes or no.
Let me give you a little spoiler before I dive in deep. The OnePlus Pad 3 has become my favourite tablet, bar none, on the Android side . On the other hand, while one can be quite productive using the Pad 3, its “lappability" isn’t great—it still has a slight uneven balance when used on your lap.
Yes, I’m writing this review on the Pad 3, while sitting at a café in the heart of New Delhi, having used it for 10 days. Let's dive in!