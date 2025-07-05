The keyboard cover is absolutely fantastic for typing. My speed hasn’t dropped at all, and the key travel is good. The keys are well spaced out. There are two things I’ve appreciated about the new keyboard case. First, the shortcut keys have their own row, positioned right above the number keys. Second, and this is pivotal, you can now use the keyboard, even when it’s detached from the tablet. This is thanks to the keyboard case having a built-in battery and Bluetooth support. So, you can prop up the tablet on a table and use the keyboard on your lap.