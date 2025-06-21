Memes are changing how we talk IRL
Conversations in the real world are beginning to mirror social media
It started as a joke. Rishabh Malik, 21, a college student from Rajasthan, mimicked a trending meme at a party. “Only one friend got it—we ended up laughing, but the rest looked lost," he says. “That’s when I realised not everyone lives online like we do. Sometimes," he adds, “meme references completely derail a conversation, leaving it fragmented or flat."
Visha Agrawal, 23, a graphic designer from Ahmedabad, has experienced similar moments. “I quoted a reel and then had to explain the entire backstory. It killed the moment," she says. For her, the problem runs deeper. “People escalate everything into a debate, even trivial stuff like AI memes. No one knows when to stop."
Manan Sharma, 22, who works in advertising in Mumbai, has observed digital language infiltrating professional spaces. “I’ve had coworkers say things like ‘LMAO’ or ‘XD’ out loud in meetings. It feels robotic. Like we’re performing the internet version of ourselves."