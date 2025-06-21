Memes are changing how we talk IRL

Preeti D’Mello, founder of The Fulfillment Institute, a leadership coaching and organisational development institute, and an organisational psychologist based in Princeton, New Jersey, links this to an overdependence on digital validation. “When affirmation comes from likes and shares, people start needing constant feedback. They struggle with patience, active listening, and empathy." She sees the result in both personal and professional settings. “People are more reactive and less able to sit with opposing views. Civil discourse is declining."