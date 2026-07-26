The rise of homegrown open-ear audio: How does the ALT buds by Noise hold up?

The rise of open‑ear audio

Open‑ear audio has existed for years, but mostly at the margins. Runners and cyclists embraced bone‑conduction headsets because they needed situational awareness. Now, even for everyone else, audio is no longer a discrete activity. It bleeds into work, commuting, chores, and conversations. People want to hear the doorbell while working from home, colleagues calling out in the office, or a child asking a question. I want to stay reachable without wearing a headset that seals me off from the world—the opposite of what active noise cancellation offers. Plus, it helps avoid the fatigue of silicone tips.