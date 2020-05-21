Opinion | Open innovation can solve problems of the future

One of the emerging models of solving problems is through contests or challenges. Crowdsourcing models such as NineSigma and Yet2.com, connect seekers with solvers, involving transfer of intellectual property and payment of cash. A big challenge in open innovation and shared solving of problems is managing intellectual property. Since ideas and information are becoming democratized, there are occasions when multiple people come up with the same or similar idea, and others build on them. So, getting to know appropriate intellectual property and managing its transfer becomes a tricky issue. Blockchain offers promise in managing intangible asset classes, such as intellectual property, and with a transparent ledger system there is an improved visibility of ownership. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, recording of IP rights in a distributed ledger system instead of traditional database could usher an era of smart IP rights. The entire IP lifecycle, ranging from evidence of rights, record keeping, rights transfer and conflict resolution, can be managed by adopting blockchain.