A return to the flagship scene with a challenge to top Android smartphones
SummaryDoes the Oppo Find X8 Pro have enough going for it to have Google and Samsung quaking in their boots as we head into 2025? Let's find out
Oppo’s flagship Find X series has, in recent times, topped each year’s list of “top phones you simply cannot buy in India". With many releasing only as China exclusives, the last Find X series device to have crossed the seemingly Himalayan-sized divide was the Find X2 back in 2020. That finally changes with the Find X8 Pro. This is a phone that sees Oppo return to the flagship scene guns a-blazing, with all the bells and whistles you should expect for something that sets you back by ₹99,999, including dual periscope zoom lenses and an iPhone inspired ‘Quick Button’. Enough to have Google and Samsung quaking in their boots as we head into 2025? Let's find out.