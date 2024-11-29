A return to the flagship scene with a challenge to top Android smartphones

On the software side, it runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is due to get five years of platform and six years of security updates. Aside from the visual overhaul, there is the almost obligatory sprinkling of AI all over, from Circle to Search and AI Tools for summarization and rewriting text to AI Studio for rendering photorealistic images and even AI Eraser/Unblur capabilities. I’m no fan of the bloatware one saw preinstalled on the device, but I do think the new Touch to Share feature is a step in the right direction—it enables AirDrop-like seamless file transfers between the Find X8 Pro and Apple devices like iPhones and iPads, so long as you have the ‘O+ Connect’ installed on the Apple device. Maybe this is the beginning of the end of the ‘iPhones can’t share files with Android’ jokes?