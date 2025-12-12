Never one to shy away from taking a big old swing with their flagship series, Oppo’s gone a bit extra with their new Find X9 Pro, and pretty much hurled the bat along as well. Sample this—a monster camera setup with Hasselblad tuning, a gargantuan battery with fast charging to boot, and processing muscle that’s going to be quite the surprise package this year.

Is the hype real? Is the 200MP telephoto all that it’s made out to be? And does that battery mean we can finally rid ourselves of battery anxiety? Having used the Find X9 Pro for nearly a month, I’ve got to say—this device is a powerhouse in every sense, one that redefines what one should expect when you’re paying this much ( ₹1,09,999) for a flagship.

Design game

You get this distinct feeling of déjà vu when you first see the Find X9 Pro—gone are the distinctive slim edges and that instantly recognizable circular camera arrangement of past Find X smartphones, replaced by what can best be described as a luxe take on the OnePlus 15, down to the same flat edges and squircle-shaped camera setup on the top left.

Taking the well-worn route of making phones sport an iPhone-esque look means that the Find X9 Pro looks rather staid, somewhat anonymous and altogether indistinguishable lying on my desk. Elsewhere, the X9 Pro sports a Quick Button (similar to the iPhone’s Camera Control) and a customizable Snap Key for triggering from a selection of actions, similar to the iPhone Action Button. Just as useful, but just as derivative. At the very least, a more attractive hero color would have helped, instead of the rather subtle Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colors on offer.

Those initial impressions change when you pick it up though, with the matte finish on the edges and rear panel and the aluminum frame with smoothed edges allowing the otherwise 224-gram heavy phone a premium and comfortable hand feel. At 8.3mm, it’s thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro Max and about the same thickness as the Samsung S25 Ultra, and then you realize the Find X9 Pro packs in a 7500mAh battery with 50% more capacity than both models (4823mAh and 5000mAh)—that it feels about the same in the hand is a win for Oppo. If you’re clumsy and drop your phone often, the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both the front and rear and the IP69 rating should come in clutch. No case in the box, though the case in the Hasselblad kit (an optional extra, as I’ll explain later) is MagSafe friendly.

Under the hood

On the front is a 6.78-inch fully flat AMOLED display, with a thin sliver of a 1.15mm bezel on all sides and all the right specs in place—a 1-120Hz refresh rate, 3600nits peak and 1nit low brightness, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Save for the rather mid-range Full HD+ (1272x2772-pixel) resolution—most peers are more pixel dense, touching quad-HD+ resolutions at this price point— the display is bright, smooth, vivid and an absolute treat to use, whether you’re bingeing on content or gaming. Decent set of speakers too, and I really liked the faster under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that even works well with wet hands.

The Find X9 Pro is one of the first phones alongside the just-launched Vivo X300 series to feature MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9500 chipset instead of the top-shelf Qualcomm chips that find favor in this price segment, and having used the Find X9 Pro across one’s usual workload, the chip is no slouch, particularly when paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of snappy UFS 4.1 storage. Granted, across benchmark tests, the chip is narrowly outdone by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (as seen on the OnePlus 15), but while gaming or even in everyday use, it doesn’t miss a beat.

One tried 4K video recording followed by quick edits, followed by quick sessions on Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves, and the phone handled it all without getting particularly warm. This may not be a gaming-first phone like the OnePlus 15, but it holds its own. ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, arrives on the X9 Pro with a lot of visual flair, some of it inspired by iOS26’s visual overhaul, while elsewhere, glance-able AI-suggested widgets, app shortcuts and video wallpapers are nice touches rather unique to ColorOS.

Less unique are the AI tools for photo edits and text summarization, but the Mind Space app, invoked via the Snap Key, helps if you take a lot of notes and want a place to store them all. That said, there are far too many pre-installed apps right out of the box for this to qualify as a flagship software experience. Do better, Oppo.