Those initial impressions change when you pick it up though, with the matte finish on the edges and rear panel and the aluminum frame with smoothed edges allowing the otherwise 224-gram heavy phone a premium and comfortable hand feel. At 8.3mm, it’s thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro Max and about the same thickness as the Samsung S25 Ultra, and then you realize the Find X9 Pro packs in a 7500mAh battery with 50% more capacity than both models (4823mAh and 5000mAh)—that it feels about the same in the hand is a win for Oppo. If you’re clumsy and drop your phone often, the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both the front and rear and the IP69 rating should come in clutch. No case in the box, though the case in the Hasselblad kit (an optional extra, as I’ll explain later) is MagSafe friendly.