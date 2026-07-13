Oppo Find X9 Ultra review: A photography powerhouse with a hard-to-kill battery and a hefty price tag

A stunning camera that’s disguised as a smartphone? Yes, I’ve said that before in my review of Xiaomi’s 17 Ultra, but hold on, let me explain why I’m repeating myself. Thanks to Vivo and Oppo finally bringing their “Ultra” smartphones to India, huge circular camera bumps on the rear of smartphones have become the norm. Oppo takes it one step further and reclaims the crown it has unofficially held (since it never officially launched outside of its home country of China).
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra has made me want to ditch every other smartphone and use this one exclusively for photos. Though, from time to time, I am tempted to go back to the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, mostly because of its fantastic photography kit, which houses the camera grip that I so dearly love. For what it’s worth, Oppo did not launch its photography kit (with the telephoto lens) in India.
The Find X9 Ultra is loaded with high-end camera tech and has more than enough power even for the most power-hungry consumers out there. Oppo has long had a partnership with camera-maker Hasselblad, and the Find X9 Ultra is fitted with a pair of 200MP cameras—main and telephoto (with 3x optical zoom)—and a pair of 50MP telephoto and ultrawide cameras. With these four powerhouse sensors, the results are nothing short of impressive.