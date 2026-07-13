Oppo Find X9 Ultra review: A photography powerhouse with a hard-to-kill battery and a hefty price tag

With the Find X8 Ultra, I used the default settings all day long and most, if not all photos, came out as though I had shot on a proper camera. The ultra-wide is, as always, the weakest camera of the lot. It’s the telephoto lenses that truly surprised me. The 3.5x lens, for portraits, gives you plenty of bokeh, depth and separation of subjects. Even the 10x lens does a pretty fine job. Thanks to the natural bokeh and smooth switching between lenses, videos are elevated further, though still not a match for an iPhone.