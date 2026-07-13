Oppo Find X9 Ultra review: A photography powerhouse with a hard-to-kill battery and a hefty price tag

A stunning camera that’s disguised as a smartphone? Yes, I’ve said that before in my review of Xiaomi’s 17 Ultra, but hold on, let me explain why I’m repeating myself. Thanks to Vivo and Oppo finally bringing their “Ultra” smartphones to India, huge circular camera bumps on the rear of smartphones have become the norm. Oppo takes it one step further and reclaims the crown it has unofficially held (since it never officially launched outside of its home country of China).