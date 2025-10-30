I have one major issue with the iO9, and I need to address it before I get into all the positives. The problem with the i09, i08, and several other electric toothbrushes is the cost of owning them. Yes, there are some Indian brands with cheaper alternatives, as I pointed out in my previous article, but the feature set that Oral-B provides with the i09 is unmatched. Sadly, though, it is priced out of reach of many consumers. The cost of the i09 is a whopping ₹16,499. Yes, it’s discounted to ₹8,250 on Amazon (generally, you’ll find a 25 to 50 percent discount), but even then, that’s a steep asking cost. You will also need to keep purchasing replacement heads every three months, which can add up, setting you back by ₹1,299 for a pack of two.