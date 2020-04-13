Pandemic makes millennials rethink family ties

Just after noon every day, Sharat Chandra and his family get together to mediate. His mother-in-law and parents join in via Skype from Patna, each from their individual homes, and Chandra, in Bengaluru, starts the online streaming of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living class, on his laptop. The same hour-long ritual repeats 7:30pm.

This get-together, which includes Chandra’s wife and daughter, became another bullet point in the family’s to-do list after the nationwide lockdown in view of the covid-19 outbreak started. “Our parents were supposed to visit us but couldn’t travel because of the lockdown. They are stuck there; we are here, so we meditate together to keep ourselves calm and stay positive," says Chandra, 40, president of Government Blockchain Association (GBA), India Chapter.

Chandra confesses he and his wife are extremely worried about their parents, but can’t show it. “Our mother-in-law stays alone. She’s 65 and active for her age but what if there’s an emergency? My parents are in the same city but can’t go to her," he says.

The pan-India lockdown, aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus, has disrupted people’s lives in many ways. Some have lost jobs, some have lost their lives trying to return home, some are unable to reach ageing parents or grandparents because of travel restrictions and fear of being virus-carriers. The Internet has come to their rescue. Though it doesn’t replace the comfort of physical presence, seeing a loved one’s smiling face on a small screen brings some amount of happiness. The virtual intimacy has, in fact, strengthened relationships, even prompting some young people to reassess their priorities.

Mitali Gupta, a law student, started worrying about her grandparents, both diabetic, who stay 10km from her house in Delhi, the day the janta curfew was announced last month. “I had a hunch that this would stretch," she says. So she stocked up their medicines and food items immediately. But Gupta hit the panic button when three people in her grandparents’ colony tested positive. “My parents and I know their neighbours, but they were out of town. There was no solution. The worst bit was hiding our fear from them. We were talking to them via video call. We knew they were fine, but we were hoping someone could go to them." So, Gupta turned to Twitter, asking for help. A volunteer association formed recently in her grandparents’ colony responded.

Given the unprecedented times, it is important to stay connected emotionally, if not physically, says Jay Kirtani, consultant (internal medicine and geriatric care) at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi. “Older adults generally like feeling that they have people they can trust and depend on nearby. In uncertain times, like we are facing now, their need for emotional proximity increases, especially since all we hear about now is the impact of covid. Now if we can’t be with them in person, we have to ensure we are there 24x7 virtually."

Delhi-based Kanika Tekriwal, founder of JetSetGo Aviation startup, used to call her parents, who live in Bhopal, about four or five times a month because of her busy schedule, but now, she’s talking to them a few times a day. “It’s not like my workload has decreased, instead it has increased. But now, I know my priorities," says Tekriwal, 31.

C.P. Kutty, 90, and his 87-year-old wife, live alone in Mumbai. He admits it’s difficult to stay at home all the time. “How much can you watch TV, sleep or eat," asks Kutty, whose family is spread across the US and Australia. They stay in touch via WhatsApp. “I miss going out for walks and meeting people. I can’t wait for the world return to the way it was so that I can see my children."