Complete the tougher tasks first, says Pankaj Vermani of Clovia
Pankaj Vermani, founder and CEO of Clovia, talks about the importance of taking notes all the time and other productivity principles that guide him
Back in 2012, Pankaj Vermani and his wife, Neha, had a routine conversation about the lack of quality inner wear brands in the market. It brought back memories from the time Vermani had spent at his father’s shop in Meerut, where he observed the discomfort women experienced while buying lingerie.
“Lingerie hadn’t kept pace with outerwear. There was little innovation in design and a limited choice of sizes. We wanted to reimagine this experience end-to-end - from design to supply chain and how the product reached the customer," says Vermani, 47, Founder and CEO, Clovia.