Complete the tougher tasks first, says Pankaj Vermani of Clovia

Back in 2012, Pankaj Vermani and his wife, Neha, had a routine conversation about the lack of quality inner wear brands in the market. It brought back memories from the time Vermani had spent at his father’s shop in Meerut, where he observed the discomfort women experienced while buying lingerie.

“Lingerie hadn’t kept pace with outerwear. There was little innovation in design and a limited choice of sizes. We wanted to reimagine this experience end-to-end - from design to supply chain and how the product reached the customer," says Vermani, 47, Founder and CEO, Clovia.

Noida-based Vermani tapped into the many skills he had picked up over the years, especially the entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic from his father. The hours spent at the store handed him insights into business fundamentals and consumer behaviour. The love for theatre helped him build a brand through the art of storytelling. Studying at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi gave him a good idea of handling pressure and surviving in a competitive world.

“We’ve built a culture of listening. Our online platform gives us insights into size preferences and buying patterns, and returns data that tells us what’s working and what’s not. Offline stores provide direct conversations that are equally valuable. It’s this constant balance of data-driven intelligence and real consumer dialogue that ensures our offerings stay relevant," he says.

Vermani tells Lounge about the importance of taking notes and why he enjoys theatre.

View Full Image Pankaj Vermani

Who do you consider your mentor?

I’ve been fortunate to know people who have guided me at the right time - Ravi Dhariwal, who led the Times group for multiple decades, Arun Gupta, who’s run multiple businesses, and a host of teachers.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

We took a lot of help from our mentor group when we were soul-searching what our brand stood for. The concept that ‘happiness’ was Clovia’s superpower came from a close group which helped bring the brand where it is today.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

A mentor is someone who guides you in the right direction - not by handing out ready-made solutions, but by equipping you with tools to discover and define things on your own. A good mentor taps into your strengths, helps work on weaknesses and provides perspective rooted in facts and experience. True mentorship is about taking the tougher path - building your problem-solving ability, strengthening your belief system and preparing you to navigate challenges - both in business and in life - with resilience and confidence.

What’s your morning schedule like?

A perfect morning involves hour-long meditation followed by catching up on news before I get ready for the day.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

Don’t procrastinate - do the tougher things first, else more time gets wasted in bringing yourself to work towards it while feeling bad about delays. I maintain extensive notes of every single meeting as well as the plans I make to ensure that I don’t miss out on anything. I also document the good things I learn related to business, personal discipline or life in general. This data bank becomes my go-to place for inspiration when I’m dealing with tough problems and I almost always find a solution there.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

I started taking meditation very seriously during the pandemic. It has brought a lot more stability to my life and has also enhanced creativity and productivity.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

I’ve enjoyed multiple books on business and growth. Shoe Dog: A Memoir by Phil Knight is a favourite, besides Business Adventures by John Brooks, No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer, Who Says Elephants Can't Dance? by Lou Gerstner, The Ride of a Lifetime by Bob Iger, and Open by Andre Agassi.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

Theatre is my biggest passion outside of work. I started acting and directing at IIT Delhi and continue to perform whenever I can. It’s my creative outlet and being on stage gives me a reset like nothing else. Recently, I’ve also started learning music, which has been a wonderful way to keep creativity alive. Tennis and running are daily anchors that give me both physical energy and mental calm.

Your wife is a co-founder at Clovia. Do work conversations reach the dinner table?

During early days it was a 24x7 office. As our son grew older, we started to bring in the discipline of ensuring that family time didn’t get disrupted by work escalations. But it’s easier said than done. A tough day at the office does make its way home, but years of training has ensured we separate that from our precious family time.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.