Complete the tougher tasks first, says Pankaj Vermani of Clovia

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

A mentor is someone who guides you in the right direction - not by handing out ready-made solutions, but by equipping you with tools to discover and define things on your own. A good mentor taps into your strengths, helps work on weaknesses and provides perspective rooted in facts and experience. True mentorship is about taking the tougher path - building your problem-solving ability, strengthening your belief system and preparing you to navigate challenges - both in business and in life - with resilience and confidence.