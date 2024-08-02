Parth Jindal: Giving India a sporting chance
SummaryThe scion of the JSW Group on how the government and private bodies can build India’s sporting future together, and on backing 41 athletes at the ongoing Paris Olympics
Even before he hit his teens, sport had its first lesson in store for Parth Jindal. He led 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the under-13 National Squash Championships in Chennai; it ended in a 2-3 defeat, a refusal to shake hands with the opponent and a smashed racket. The tantrum was caught on tape by the coach and Jindal was duly reprimanded by his father, Sajjan, chairman of JSW Group, one of India’s top business houses with interests in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints and realty.
“I was expecting a little celebration once home, I had made the top 8 of the country after all. But instead, my father told me off, ‘You’ve embarrassed us—not because you lost, but how you dealt with the loss’," says Jindal, 34, founder of JSW Sports and Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) that is associated with teams such as Bengaluru Football Club in the Indian Super League, Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League. He is also managing director at JSW Cement and JSW Paints.