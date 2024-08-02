Parth Jindal: Giving India a sporting chance

“We wanted to understand why Tata commanded such a huge premium price in the steel market. When I posed as a mystery customer, I realised that their branding was just so strong. It was the same when it came to cement and the Birlas," he says. “And then it struck me—what if sports could be a medium to build JSW’s image? On one hand, we would be doing genuine work for the country and once India’s sporting success was associated with JSW, there couldn’t be anything bigger for the brand," he says.