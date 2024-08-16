Lounge
Pavan Guntupalli: On a Rapido ride
Shrabonti Bagchi 9 min read 16 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryThe co-founder of Rapido on the ride-hailing platform’s rise to prominence, his personal journey as a founder who failed many times before succeeding, and why we need to fill vehicle seats in Indian cities
It’s not every day that you are driven around by the co-founder of one of the most promising Indian startups, but Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of ride-hailing app Rapido, has no hesitation slipping on the mandatory khaki shirt for auto-drivers in Bengaluru and getting behind the wheels of the sky-blue electric auto rickshaw parked in front of the Rapido headquarters in Bellandur, asking me to sit behind as he navigates the pot-holed filled service road outside. He enjoys driving, says the 33-year-old with a ready grin, although he doesn’t own a car—he is fully invested in shared mobility, both personally and professionally.
