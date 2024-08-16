Pavan Guntupalli: On a Rapido ride

At the time, Guntupalli, then in his early 20s, was already a serial entrepreneur. “This is my eighth startup slash attempt. For my co-founders, it will probably be their second or third," he says, as we bowl along Outer Ring Road in the auto being driven by Guntupalli. Born in Hyderabad, he is the youngest of three and his siblings are doctors. “They both said ‘becoming a doctor will be too much pressure for you, don’t even attempt it’. So I decided to do engineering, got into IIT Kharagpur," he says nonchalantly. Growing up, the family had seen financial ups and downs—his father was in real estate and his fortunes had been fickle. “At one point, he rolled in in the state’s first Maruti car, and at another he literally walked 9-10 km to save on bus fare," he recalls. “But that didn’t make me afraid of being in business. In fact, you could say that I had exposure to risk."