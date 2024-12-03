Don’t believe doomsday predictions—PC gaming is alive and kicking
SummaryIn a world dominated by mobile and console gaming, PC gamers—those who play on personal computers—continue to thrive. What explains the enduring appeal of custom-built PCs and the surprising growth of PC gaming in India?
Bengaluru-based corporate professional Rohit Bidappa still calls himself a “loyal PC gamer who would never buy a console." After kick-starting his interest in gaming on a peer’s PC in the early 1990s, Bidappa has today been a PC gamer (someone who plays games on a personal computer or PC) for over three decades. While his frequent travel and work schedule has led him to switch to a gaming laptop instead of a custom-built desktop rig, Bidappa is one of many who, in the world of mobile and console-led gaming experiences, has remained loyal to the idea of gaming PCs—a niche but resilient segment of India’s fairly nascent gaming market.
“I started gaming at a time when PC gaming was the only accessible way to play video games in India. The only gaming console that was available through third-party resellers was made by Atari, which needed a lot of special cartridges and attachments to really work. But, the first time I saw a PC, I realized that this is one of the best ways to develop a hobby in gaming. That’s where it all started, and it has now gone on for over three decades," Bidappa said, underlining the spirit of a community that has remained resilient in its support for PCs as a gaming device.