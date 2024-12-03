Don’t believe doomsday predictions—PC gaming is alive and kicking

Bengaluru-based corporate professional Rohit Bidappa still calls himself a “loyal PC gamer who would never buy a console." After kick-starting his interest in gaming on a peer’s PC in the early 1990s, Bidappa has today been a PC gamer (someone who plays games on a personal computer or PC) for over three decades. While his frequent travel and work schedule has led him to switch to a gaming laptop instead of a custom-built desktop rig, Bidappa is one of many who, in the world of mobile and console-led gaming experiences, has remained loyal to the idea of gaming PCs—a niche but resilient segment of India’s fairly nascent gaming market.

“I started gaming at a time when PC gaming was the only accessible way to play video games in India. The only gaming console that was available through third-party resellers was made by Atari, which needed a lot of special cartridges and attachments to really work. But, the first time I saw a PC, I realized that this is one of the best ways to develop a hobby in gaming. That’s where it all started, and it has now gone on for over three decades," Bidappa said, underlining the spirit of a community that has remained resilient in its support for PCs as a gaming device.

Bidappa is not alone; 35-year-old developer and Instagram influencer Varun Mayya, who also happens to be an avid gamer, is one of many that remain in staunch support of a custom-built desktop gaming PC—devices that were destined to disappear in terms of market share and shipments with the advent of mobile gaming as a preferred medium.

The flexibility of PCs

“A custom-built PC rig lets you do so much—for me, it’s my primary workstation, the creative editing computer, and of course, the gaming rig too, all rolled into one. If you configure it well, you can in fact get far greater value out of a custom desktop setup over pre-built desktops, laptops or gaming consoles alike. It also gives you the satisfaction of being able to pick and choose what powers your computing device, an art that will likely always retain the geek’s interest no matter how accessible pre-built devices become," Mayya said.

Bidappa and Mayya are among those that are keeping the art of gaming PCs alive. The generation of millennials, who grew up on the cusp of the PC and internet revolutions, came up in India as core PC clientele as far as gaming was concerned. For the most part, consoles such as Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox never struck much popularity because of their lofty price tags, and the fact that gaming was mostly frowned upon as a distraction and not considered to be a constructive hobby, unlike today.

As a result, PCs built to custom needs were not just cost-effective and multi-functional, they gradually built what PC gaming loyalists have come to describe as the ‘PC master race’. This persistent user base, coupled with rising interests in gaming, has led to a sustained and steady growth in PC gamers, who have kept the platform alive and thriving as a key base for gamers.

Grow by numbers

The numbers back this up, too. On Valve Corporation’s Steam, the world’s largest PC gaming community and marketplace, the daily average concurrent gamers has been on a steady rise over the past decade. In 2015, Steam reported 8.4 million daily average PC gamers around the world. By 2020, this figure had risen to 24.8 million, and at the time of writing, 37.8 million daily average gamers were live on PC platforms around the world on Steam. This marks a compounded annual growth of 18%.

Market analysts are also noting an uptick in PC demand. On 26 November, Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at market researcher IDC India, said that a rising demand for PCs among gamers is one of the biggest contributing factors for which nearly 15 million PCs are expected to be shipped by the end of this year. In this fiscal’s September quarter, India’s PC market enjoyed its biggest quarter ever in terms of sales, with 4.5 million total PCs shipped to retailers in the country including laptops.

Gamers state that a number of factors contribute to the persistence of PCs as a cult favourite medium among gamers. 35-year-old Mumbai-based technology sector executive Hardik Singh, who has been an avid PC gamer for over 20 years, says that the growth is largely being driven by millennials. “Most of us born in the late 1980s or early 1990s grew up with PCs as an intrinsic part of our lives, and our first gaming experiences were mostly on the PC since consoles were either never available around us, or were prohibitively expensive for middle-class households. Today, our generation has access to disposable income, which gives us the ability to finally build gaming PCs that we’ve always dreamt of," Singh said.

While Singh owned a custom-built gaming desktop PC until 2020, he has since switched to a gaming laptop due to accessibility to gaming laptops at his workplace, as well as moving out of home. “Since I’m on the move constantly, owning a desktop setup no longer makes sense. Once I do have a more settled-down work schedule, I’ll definitely be custom-configuring a gaming PC to my own taste and requirement again," he said.

Delhi-based media consultant Kunal Khullar, meanwhile, has retained his custom desktop PC all through his childhood, and into his working years. “The desktop PC will always be in demand among esports professionals since it allows you to play with the latest graphic cards and other components, which you can upgrade at will. Plus, PCs give you the freedom to express your choices in terms of style by adding LED lights that add extra jazz to the gaming experiences, while the flexibility of picking and choosing whichever component you need will always find enthusiast audiences," Khullar said.

Today, Khullar’s custom setup is nearly cutting-edge, which he built and upgraded over the past five years. “It is one of my most prized possessions, and I can simply keep upgrading my setup whenever I need, without needing to buy an all-new console every few years just to have updated hardware. With games becoming so graphically demanding today, this flexibility is key for anyone who wishes to experience the latest games. I don’t see myself switching to a console at any point," he said.

Take it anywhere

Bidappa further added that mobility is another key factor for which PC gaming has thrived, albeit with laptops. “Consoles need you to be in only one location in order to tether them up with a monitor or television, unless you’re looking at handheld or mobile gaming setups that aren’t exactly optimal for the biggest games. With laptops, I get all the flexibility of a PC gaming setup, while being able to play anywhere even when I’m on the move. Plus, playing with a keyboard and mouse combination is the best input method for first-person shooter titles," said Bidappa, whose favourite gaming title is the cult classic Wolfenstein series.

Singh, who is a regular player of Valve’s DotA multiplayer title, also added that PC gaming has also become more inclusive today, thus increasing its appeal to a wider generation.

“Not everyone will be a tinkerer, with an inclination to build their own PCs with a wrench and a screwdriver. This is why plug-and-play PCs from brands make a lot of sense too—you get the full-scale PC gaming experience, and have some degree of flexibility too in terms of being able to add or swap storage and memory. But otherwise, you get a PC that can do more than gaming, for around the same price as a flagship gaming console, all with the same simplicity of a console. Why would it not be appealing?," he added.

