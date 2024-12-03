Don’t believe doomsday predictions—PC gaming is alive and kicking

Gamers state that a number of factors contribute to the persistence of PCs as a cult favourite medium among gamers. 35-year-old Mumbai-based technology sector executive Hardik Singh, who has been an avid PC gamer for over 20 years, says that the growth is largely being driven by millennials. “Most of us born in the late 1980s or early 1990s grew up with PCs as an intrinsic part of our lives, and our first gaming experiences were mostly on the PC since consoles were either never available around us, or were prohibitively expensive for middle-class households. Today, our generation has access to disposable income, which gives us the ability to finally build gaming PCs that we’ve always dreamt of," Singh said.