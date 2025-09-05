What it feels like to be trapped in apps—and how to break free
Apps have made everything faster and easier, designed to create delightful experiences and draw us back again, but we’re now locked, often without realising it. Can we ever check out?
Shagun Ohri likes to “doomscroll" on Blinkit—and she’s not proud of it. It should take roughly five minutes to order groceries from the quick commerce platform. “But I’m spending another 30 just to see what else is there on the app," says the 31-year-old marketing director at a VC fund in Bengaluru. “It’s like scrolling through Instagram…half an hour disappears before you know it."
Ohri is experiencing the “30-minute ick factor". Coined by Alexis Hiniker, a computer researcher at the University of Washington, US, the phrase describes the “wave of disgust or disappointment people feel when they realise they’ve spent over half an hour on a platform they meant to check only briefly". It’s a classic symptom of “time-loss design" found largely on social media platforms. Or e-commerce apps that tend to recommend related products once you’ve added something to the cart, instead of taking you directly to the checkout. Ohri is concerned she’s now experiencing it on a quick commerce app, too.