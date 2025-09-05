What it feels like to be trapped in apps—and how to break free

It all started last October around Diwali, when Blinkit expanded beyond groceries. Ohri was curious. Items that once took three days to arrive via online shopping, could now show up in three minutes; the platform’s “dark store" is only 700 metres from her apartment, she tells us. “Gifting my family members things via Blinkit has become my love language of sorts now," she adds. Ohri likens her act of gifting via the app to the way people indulge in “pebbling" on Instagram, the ritual of sending Reels or memes to friends as little tokens of affection. The comparisons she’s drawing may not be incidental.