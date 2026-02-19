Upgrade your pet grooming routine with these high-tech kits

Time was, brushing and detangling your pet—it wasn’t called grooming back then—meant chaotic scenes, fur in places you didn’t know fur could travel, and looks of judgement or oftentimes outright betrayal from your pet. Fast forward to today, grooming has gone high-tech, with vacuum-powered brushes that scoop as you groom, whisper-quiet nail trimmers and comprehensive kits that bring the pet spa experience home.

Pet grooming gadgetry isn’t merely about convenience or turning grooming into a less chaotic experience for pet parents, or to make the furry ones Instagram-ready (nice bonus, though). Regular grooming is a crucial part of a pet’s overall health and well-being, says Nitika Ahlawat, a Bengaluru-based canine trainer. Beneath all that fur are skin conditions and painful mats waiting to be spotted, and brushing regularly not only reduces shedding and matting, but it also helps spread natural oils for a healthier coat. Likewise, nails need attention too, as long nails can even lead to joint issues in the long run. Ahlawat recommends starting regular home grooming at as early an age as possible, so pets get accustomed to the experience at an early age, well before problems develop into regular vet visits.

And this is where these gadgets stop being gimmicks and start earning their keep, helping ease you into a regular routine that’s less stressful standoff and more a manageable ritual—less tugging, less mess and fewer “why are you doing this to me” looks. Just in time for Love Your Pet Day (20 Feb), we tried three pet grooming gadgets that promise to make at-home grooming easier, and here’s how they stack up when the fur starts flying.

Dyson Pet Grooming Kit ( ₹ 9,900) If you’ve already invested in a Dyson vacuum for the household, the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit makes for a paw-some companion, offering a slicker-style pet grooming brush alongside a 3-foot extension hose and a quick-release adaptor. Once set up with your V7/V8/V10/V11/V12 or V15 vacuum, the kit allows you to suck up hair and dander while brushing your pet, minimizing the loose hair and allergens that end up floating around the home. Dyson recommends this grooming kit for adult animals with medium to long hair, not for dog breeds with woolly coats, such as poodles. The brush tool by itself is not unique, Ahlawat notes, similar to many you might see at a pet shop. With retractable, angled metal bristles designed to grab loose fur quickly while making it easy to clean, the Dyson brush is a bit larger than typical brushes allowing one to cover more area with each pass.

Yet, the differentiator lies in combining two steps into one, sucking the loose hair directly into the bin without first falling on the floor—a common problem she witnesses when regular brushes meet high-shedding dogs! Depending on which Dyson vacuum you have, it may be a bit tiring to run through an entire grooming session if your Dyson has a trigger-style power button instead of an on/off power button (found on the V12 Detect Slim, for instance). Also, Ahlawat’s dogs didn’t seem to mind the noise of the vacuum, though, unlike mine who isn’t a fan of having a high-speed vacuum running right next to her. Ahlawat has observed that not all pets are immediately comfortable with the device and may need to be trained, a process that requires some amount of time and patience. While acknowledging the higher cost of the entire system—the Dyson vacuum plus the kit—Ahlawat emphasizes pet hygiene extends beyond just the grooming session and uses the Dyson for cleaning dog hair and dander from upholstery and dog beds, regularly shocking the family with how much hair the Dyson picked up from her couch.

Acerpure Pet Grooming Kit ( ₹ 7,990)

View full Image Acerpure Pet Grooming KIt

There’s a running joke in the dog community that some breeds—golden retrievers, I’m looking at you—only shed twice a year…for six months at a time. Regular grooming is a non-negotiable, and pet spa visits aren’t exactly cheap. Acerpure—a lifestyle appliance subsidiary of the Acer Group—brings salon-style grooming into the home, with their Pet Grooming Kit. In one single reasonably-priced purchase, you get a grooming brush, a de-shedding tool, a cleaning brush, and a blow-dryer, all of which attach to the vacuum/blower unit, plus an electric trimmer with guiding combs.

The main unit has variable selection for suction power (up to 10kpa), controlled via a dial on the side, and you can dial it to the setting you need to suck in loose fur and dander while brushing, while adjusting the intensity for different coat types or while working with sensitive pets. All the fur, loose hair and any allergens get sucked up through the multi-stage filters (including a HEPA filter) into the large 700ml dust bin, keeping the home healthy and clean.

Sreejai Sreedip, a senior consultant at EY in Bengaluru and pet parent to a gorgeous Himalayan cat, Nila, picked up the Acerpure kit after trying a few other home grooming kits, and finds the multiple tools immensely helpful while grooming her long-haired cat, saving him time and stress, not to mention helping avoid Nila’s arch nemesis, a trip to the salon. In particular, Sreedip gave a shout-out to the adjustable suction capabilities for instant home cleaning and the built-in blow-dryer for quick drying after baths. And while the lowered noise levels are a big plus for pets that are typically anxious around louder tools, allowing for calmer grooming sessions that don’t see the furballs scurrying for cover by the end, Sreedip felt the device could have been quieter in operation and focused more on ergonomic grips on the tools.

Dremel PawControl 7760-PGK (~$65, ₹ 11000 INR)

View full Image Dremel Paw Control

Keeping your dog’s nails in check is a chore one has to repeat every four to six weeks, and while clippers are the fastest way to trim nails, they oftentimes require the precision of a surgeon coupled with ability to anticipate when your dog will jerk their foot away—one wrong move can turn into a bloody mess. Using a nail grinder is far safer, but only if your dog is comfortable around the noise and vibration.

The Dremel PawControl 7760-PGK—yep, the same brand that makes high-speed rotary tools—is my favourite tool for the job, for multiple reasons. To begin with, it’s rather easy to handle, with no wires to get in the way, and a grippy exterior that makes it less likely to slip out of your hand during use. Despite being powered by a 4-Volt lithium-ion USB rechargeable battery, it doesn’t scrimp on power, and I found the lowest of the four speed settings (8000rpm) perfect for my 10-month-old pup, though bigger dogs with hardier talons might need higher grinding speeds, up to 25000rpm. It comes with six bits, four sanding discs for beginners and two sanding bands for (when you go pro! The crucial part—it’s quiet for the power it packs in and doesn’t have the high-pitched whine that I’ve seen on some budget options. Plus, with the pet nail guard attachment, which has a guide for the optimal angle, it reduces the risk of going too short or hurting your pet. Once you get into the habit of using a nail grinder, you’ll never go back to clippers.

