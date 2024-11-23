Philips 3200 Series Air Purifier review: Small, silent and smart
SummaryThis small, compact air purifier does its job and more, delivering consistently improved air quality and great control through the companion app, even remotely
Delhi, and all of North India, is under a smog blanket. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been steadily increasing, and most days is in in the ‘severe’ category. Whilst the AQI hovers around the 150 mark through the year, at this time it shoots up beyond 500. The dense smog, a combination of six atmospheric pollutants, affects us outside and inside our homes. With barely any sunshine, the high AQI leaves us with a burning sensation in the eyes while every breath feels heavy.
While fixing the pollution outdoors is a near-impossible task at an individual level, it’s the exact opposite inside our homes. Air purifiers are the simplest answer to combating the ongoing pollution crisis. There’s the much more expensive alternative of filtered ventilation (it filters the air from the outside before letting it into your home), but it's not a feasible solution for most people.