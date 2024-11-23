Philips 3200 Series Air Purifier review: Small, silent and smart

Philips Air+ app

The app is simple, yet informative. On the home screen, you’ll see a list of your devices, along with the outdoor air quality readings, temperature, humidity, and more. Just tap your device and you’ll see a screen with all the options you’d need. At the top of the page is the indoor air quality (of that room). If you click that you’re led to a page that shows you the daily, weekly, monthly and yearly readings - PM2.5, Allergens (IAI), Humidity and Temperature - in an easy-to-read graph. The temperature readings are something I didn’t bother with. They aren’t wholly accurate and it’s something I didn’t really need to measure.