The five pillars of the creator economy
Summary‘Pixels to Profits: A Systematic Deep Dive into the Creator Economy’ shares a few secrets with content makers to take their game to the next level
There are five pillars of the creator economy. So far in this book, we have been talking from the point of view of the creator, but the remaining four pillars govern how the creator interacts with the other parts of the ecosystem—of how the creator is making money, where the brands are coming in and how the ecosystem functions for the tech that is enabling all of this, with the audience never leaving the centre stage.