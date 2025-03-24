The five pillars of the creator economy

James Clear, the author of Atomic Habits, is a classic example. Atomic Habits was released early in the year 2018, and for six years after that, all that James did was consistently write his newsletter. As of January 2024, he has over 3 million subscribers to his newsletter. At this point, in February 2024, James went on to a different vertical and launched his app called ‘Atoms’, taking all the principles from his book, and being a daily guide to help people form better habits. No reels, threads or long form videos. Just the same thing, over and over again.