Plaud Note and NotePin review: Can this pocket AI beat your phone?

As someone who balances life between a corporate job and test driving the latest gadgets and gizmos, I’ve struggled altogether too often to get my note-taking game just right, whether it’s the client discussions and meetings at work or transcribing exec interviews and key highlights of product immersion sessions.

For the most part, the Pixel and its excellent Recorder app has got my back, transcribing voices in real time and saving the recordings and transcripts in the cloud. It isn’t perfect, and does get plenty of stuff wrong, so when the Plaud AI Note ( ₹15,799) and NotePin ( ₹16,990) showed up for review, I was cautiously optimistic. I mean, this year has seen some pretty massively hyped AI-driven hardware like the Humane Pin and the Rabbit R1 crash and burn rather spectacularly, raising the exceedingly obvious question—what can the Plaud devices do that cannot just be done via an app?

How do the Plaud devices work?

The Plaud Note is an almost comically thin (0.117-inches) credit-card sized voice recorder that you can slip into the included MagSafe case and dock behind your phone at all times, whereas the 16 gram NotePin (with its pill-shaped design) can be hung around your neck, clipped into clothing or worn on your wrist, all with the included accessories in the box.

Using either is a simple one-button affair—one button to start recording and stop recording, with accompanying vibration feedback, and the idea is that you carry these devices with you everywhere and use them to record meetings, random thoughts or basically anything you want to remember later. Owing to its proximity to the phone in the MagSafe case, the Note can also use a nifty implementation of a vibration-sensing microphone to record any phone calls (WhatsApp, voice, Zoom/Teams), with the caveat that it only records calls that you take on the phone’s speaker and earpiece, not if you’re connected to a Bluetooth headset.

Once you’re done, you need to open the Plaud app and the app downloads the recording to your phone, and with one tap, processes it in the cloud using an integration with GPT-4.

What happens next is what took me by surprise the most, and is clearly Plaud’s secret sauce—not only do you get a full transcription of your recording with each speaker identified, but it also generates a summary with dollops of insight to make it useful long after the meeting or conversation was captured, everything from the vibe, dynamic and gist of the conversation to things to remember and next/follow-up steps as discussed. If you lean towards visuals, it even creates a mind map, plus there are a bunch of templates you can choose from when generating the summary, such as meetings, lectures, and consulting, all of which drive off specialized knowledge graphs.

Now, for a device this thin, battery life is impressive on the Note, with around two months of standby time and up to 30 hours of continuous recording on the built-in 64GB of storage. The NotePin is a shade less at 40 days standby and 20 hours continuous recording.

And after using the Plaud devices heavily over the past month, the AI actually works, even when I switched between English and Hindi in the same conversation (the app supports AI transcription in 112 languages) or when I rambled with my father about the minutiae of everyday life, generating a perfectly coherent summary of the conversation. Accuracy was extremely high, and I found myself using it very often to record quick meetings and picking up key action items from the summary.

Yet, as with all things AI, each Plaud device comes with a 300-minute monthly transcription quota along with unlimited cloud storage. If you need more minutes, you’ll have to pony up ₹825/month ( ₹9,900 billed annually) or ₹1,999 (billed monthly) for 1200 minutes on the Pro plan, plus there’s an unlimited plan for ₹24,900 (annually) or ₹2,999 (monthly).

Your mileage may vary—I didn’t once cross the transcription quota limit. It doesn’t equate directly to the minutes of the recording, but the time taken by the AI to generate the transcription/summary, so 300 minutes goes a long way each month.

Who is this for?

One could imagine the many professions where the Plaud Note and NotePin would work well—educators and students, legal workers, doctors, creative workers, journalists or executives looking for quick transcription and summarization…or for that matter, anyone who loves taking copious notes from conversations and having them readily available and referenceable later.

Personally, I found it immensely handy balancing both halves of my life, and I’d expect freelancers or small business owners could find this useful too. This is AI done right and it promises to change the way one can organize and deal with overwhelming amounts of information each day.

Ethical concerns

Plaud is versatile and can be used both on calls and in person, but if you’re dealing with folks from a vast majority of countries with actual functioning laws around privacy of the individual, you’ll know that it is illegal to record somebody without their consent, and Plaud makes it effortless to do commit those very crimes. For many, this may well be the big draw for Plaud—I cannot recount how many times I have had people ask me about apps or discreet recording devices for phone calls that don’t announce the fact that they’re recording.

Unless you’re the sort who understands the burden of responsibility of asking for permission each time, know that Plaud will raise some rather glaring privacy concerns. Or if you work with sensitive information, Plaud devices are a big workplace hazard—not necessarily for your data on Plaud (it’s encrypted), but the privacy of others.