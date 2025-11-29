Plaud Note and NotePin review: Can this pocket AI beat your phone?

What happens next is what took me by surprise the most, and is clearly Plaud’s secret sauce—not only do you get a full transcription of your recording with each speaker identified, but it also generates a summary with dollops of insight to make it useful long after the meeting or conversation was captured, everything from the vibe, dynamic and gist of the conversation to things to remember and next/follow-up steps as discussed. If you lean towards visuals, it even creates a mind map, plus there are a bunch of templates you can choose from when generating the summary, such as meetings, lectures, and consulting, all of which drive off specialized knowledge graphs.