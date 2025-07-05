Player Mode: Can cycling save the world from collapse?

Discover how innovative new games like Wheel World, Tales of the Shire, and Mycopunk combine adventure with environmental themes, offering players a chance to save the world while enjoying immersive gameplay.
In Wheel World, cycling, not recycling, will save the world. The player adopts the persona of Kat as they explore a stunning open world filled with beautiful vistas, hidden secrets, and races that will test their skills. Wheel World is packed with things to do: Take on elite cycling teams and in high-stakes races, scour the world for rare parts to build the ultimate bike, recover stolen ‘Legendary’ parts to ultimately perform ‘The Great Shift’ ritual and save the world. No big deal. A big plus: the music. Wheel World features an original soundtrack from Italians Do It Better. Available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Always wanted to live in a cosy Hobbit hole ever since you watched the first LOTR movie? This is your chance to immerse yourself in the serene landscape of the Shire as you discover, decorate, and share in this idyllic corner of Middle-earth with Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings™ Game. Players can create their own Hobbit avatar as they set forth in Bywater and play a role in helping the quaint town flourish. Decorate your own Hobbit Hole, tend to your garden, fish at the ponds, forage wild fruits and herbs, or trade with townsfolks. Available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S.
There is a planet-wide fungal catastrophe in this game, though The Last Of Us this is not. In Mycopunk, a ragtag squad of robot rejects is hired by a corporation to act as exterminators and uncover the mysteries behind the disastrous mushroom madness that has overtaken the far future landscape of the game. The robot squad’s only shot at not being sent to the scrap heap is to complete this task and restore order. They can choose from an arsenal of advanced futuristic weaponry to get rid of the sentient shrooms that can corrupt and weaponize the planet’s technology against them and wreak havoc. The first-person shooter game is being released on Windows.
