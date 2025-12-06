How Pluribus nails AI’s great flattening effect

Do individuals matter more than the collective? Is a world where every human contentedly works towards common goals better than one in which selfish motives constantly clash? Is human creativity, born of individual expression, worth the price we pay for it in violence? These are some of the questions Pluribus, the new Apple TV+ drama by Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, asks without undue subtlety. We are just five episodes in, but they are not the subtext of the show—they are the show.

Spoilers follow, if you care about such things and have not tuned into any of the discourse around the series. In Pluribus, an alien virus takes over humanity and turns people into zombies—only, these are the nicest, kindest zombies ever seen in fiction. All humans on earth—barring a handful that are immune to the virus—become part of a hivemind that rejects violence and lives in a state of apparent harmony and cooperation. The protagonist of the show, one of the immune, is Carol Sturka, an author who made a fortune writing popular bilge while secretly longing to be taken seriously. Fiercely independent, she is constantly at odds with the hivemind, rejecting the idea of a common utopia and railing against the loss of individual will that it represents.

It remains to be seen what their ultimate goals are, but for the time being, the “us" in Pluribus are happy to run the world with calm efficiency and order. It is fascinating to see what happens when the entirety of human knowledge is shared—everyone can do everything in this world, from flying planes to conducting complex surgeries. The sum total of human knowledge now resides in every human brain.

If that reminds you of generative AI, that is most likely as Gilligan intended. Not only has the screenwriter-director been quite open in his criticism of AI, calling it a “plagiarism machine", the credits of the show actually contain the line “this show was made by humans." In multiple interviews, he has expressed his scorn for AI and its shiny, regurgitated cleverness, and it is natural to assume that the wholesome and all-knowing hivemind in Pluribus is a stand-in.