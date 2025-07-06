Porsche World Road Show: Statement cars that thrill, inspire and surprise
At the recent Porsche World Road Show, the carmaker presented its latest machines that offer speed and cutting-edge technology
It’s a searingly hot day at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The heat rises visibly off the tarmac, the ambient temperature pushing well past 40 degrees Celsius. But the rising mercury isn’t the only thing setting the track ablaze—Porsche has brought its spectacular lineup to Delhi, and what a sight it is.
Lined up in all their glory are the track-focused 911 GT3 RS, the razor-sharp Cayman 718 GT4 RS, the revolutionary 911 GTS T-Hybrid, the drop-dead gorgeous 718 Spyder RS, the ballistic Taycan Turbo GT, and the all-electric Macan EV and Cayenne. For any automotive enthusiast, it’s pure bliss.Every year, Porsche’s World Road Show comes to India, giving media and customers a rare opportunity to experience the brand’s cars and cutting-edge technology in both track and off-road conditions.