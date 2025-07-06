Porsche World Road Show: Statement cars that thrill, inspire and surprise

It’s a searingly hot day at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The heat rises visibly off the tarmac, the ambient temperature pushing well past 40 degrees Celsius. But the rising mercury isn’t the only thing setting the track ablaze—Porsche has brought its spectacular lineup to Delhi, and what a sight it is.

Lined up in all their glory are the track-focused 911 GT3 RS, the razor-sharp Cayman 718 GT4 RS, the revolutionary 911 GTS T-Hybrid, the drop-dead gorgeous 718 Spyder RS, the ballistic Taycan Turbo GT, and the all-electric Macan EV and Cayenne. For any automotive enthusiast, it’s pure bliss.Every year, Porsche’s World Road Show comes to India, giving media and customers a rare opportunity to experience the brand’s cars and cutting-edge technology in both track and off-road conditions.

The starting point

View Full Image The Porsche 718 Spyder RS

The day kicks off with a slalom course, and I’m handed the keys to 718 Spyder RS. Typically, convertibles are more for show than go. They tend to be heavier and less agile. But not this one. The Spyder RS lives up to its name—darting side to side with agility and grace through the tight cone course. What looks challenging from the outside becomes a graceful dance behind the wheel. I remember being impressed with the 718 Spyder when I first drove it on the winding Angeles Crest Highway in California, the US. This RS version is sharper, more alive, and eager to play.

While I’m usually someone who craves twisty roads and chassis precision over outright acceleration, the Taycan Turbo GT, with the Weissach Package completely, reset my expectations. Launch control engaged—foot on the brake, both paddles pulled—and suddenly, I am catapulted forward in what is faster than an F1 car–0-100 km/h in 2.2 seconds. That’s not acceleration, that’s teleportation. My insides are pinned to the seatback, and before my brain can catch up, it’s time to stomp on the brakes. This is amusement-park thrill meets German engineering precision. What makes it even more addictive is how effortless it is to repeat the process—each time it delivers the same heart-pounding rush, leaving me grinning like a kid.

Next up is the Cayman GT4 RS, and it’s immediately clear why this mid-engined marvel is a driver’s favourite. It is razor-sharp, perfectly balanced and incredibly forgiving—a car that flatters the driver while encouraging them to push harder. It may not be the fastest in a straight line, but it’s easily the most fun. You can lay down every bit of its power with full confidence. Even with the punishing heat, Porsche’s performance machines keep going strong—lap after lap, launch after launch—without a hint of overheating or fatigue. That’s impressive engineering.

View Full Image The 718 Cayman GT4 RS

Need for speed

The real surprise of the day comes in the form of the new 911 GTS T-Hybrid—Porsche’s first hybrid 911. Under the hood is a 3.6-litre turbocharged flat-six paired with an electric turbo and motor, producing 541 hp and 610 Nm of torque. The power delivery is seamless, with instant bursts of acceleration at the slightest flex of the right foot. Blasting down the back straight of the Buddh Circuit, I glance at the digital speedometer—230 km/h and climbing—before having to brake for the next corner. I’m reeling in the car ahead with astonishing pace—and it’s a GT3 RS. The hybrid system isn’t about saving the planet here; it’s about maximizing performance, and it delivers in spades. Handling is equally mind-blowing—sharp, precise, and composed. This isn’t just a faster 911; it’s a smarter, sharper one.

The day ends with the EVs and a demonstration of the Cayenne’s off-road prowess. On a rugged dirt course filled with steep ascents, deep ruts, and tricky side angles, the Cayenne cruises through like it’s taking a casual Sunday drive. From the cabin, it feels almost too smooth—I joke with the instructor that we should’ve walked the course just to see how intense it actually was. The Cayenne just makes it look too easy.

With the World Road Show, Porsche sets out to impress—and they absolutely do. It’s not just about horsepower or lap times. It’s about creating machines that thrill, inspire, and surprise. And on a blazing day in Delhi, they’ve delivered exactly that.

Renuka Kirpalani is consulting editor, Autocar India.