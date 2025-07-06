Porsche World Road Show: Statement cars that thrill, inspire and surprise

The day kicks off with a slalom course, and I’m handed the keys to 718 Spyder RS. Typically, convertibles are more for show than go. They tend to be heavier and less agile. But not this one. The Spyder RS lives up to its name—darting side to side with agility and grace through the tight cone course. What looks challenging from the outside becomes a graceful dance behind the wheel. I remember being impressed with the 718 Spyder when I first drove it on the winding Angeles Crest Highway in California, the US. This RS version is sharper, more alive, and eager to play.