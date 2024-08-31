Praan Hive air purifier review: Clean air meets luxurious design

Clean air is a luxury. If you’re someone who’s reading this from a big city in India, you know this is not a dystopian view of the future, but a sad reality of today, more so as we close in on the annual choking season that sees a spike in sales of air purifiers to combat air pollution indoors.

No longer a luxury, air purifiers are available at various price points. The high-end segment, dominated by the likes of Dyson, has a new entrant from Mumbai-based deep-tech company Praan. It’s called the Hive ( ₹54,999), and while it’s all about achieving near-pristine air quality levels, it’s also the most refreshing take on air purifier design I’ve seen in a long while.

Call it a homage or inspired design, the Hive takes several cues from the ‘Aluminum era’ industrial design of Apple products, most notably the ‘cheese grater’ Mac Pro – the use of aircraft grade aluminum in a familiar space gray color, for instance.

It’s a gorgeous piece of kit, looking quite at home in my living room, although it may be too industrial for classic/vintage home décor. The multitudinous holes on the front serve as the air intake, with clear air vented out from the sides, so it’s advisable to place Hive in a spot where it isn’t sticking to other pieces of furniture for clean air to circulate properly.

A thin OLED display on the right alerts you to metrics. Very demure, very mindful.