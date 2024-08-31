Praan Hive air purifier review: Clean air meets luxurious design

At a clean air delivery rate of 230 cubic feet per minute, Hive is rated to refresh the air in a 350-square feet room in around 10 minutes. It did so, keeping PM1, PM10 and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) levels in check as well. Not only does one breathe cleaner air, but it also helps deodorize bad odours or smells from the kitchen. I quite liked the fact that HIVE allows you to pre-clean the room even before you get there. For what it’s worth, the OLED indicator doesn’t merely report on pollutants, but it can also show you temperature, humidity, CO2 and ambient sound levels.