Praan Hive air purifier review: Clean air meets luxurious design

Clean air is a luxury. If you’re someone who’s reading this from a big city in India, you know this is not a dystopian view of the future, but a sad reality of today, more so as we close in on the annual choking season that sees a spike in sales of air purifiers to combat air pollution indoors.
Clean air is a luxury. If you’re someone who’s reading this from a big city in India, you know this is not a dystopian view of the future, but a sad reality of today, more so as we close in on the annual choking season that sees a spike in sales of air purifiers to combat air pollution indoors.
No longer a luxury, air purifiers are available at various price points. The high-end segment, dominated by the likes of Dyson, has a new entrant from Mumbai-based deep-tech company Praan. It’s called the Hive ( ₹54,999), and while it’s all about achieving near-pristine air quality levels, it’s also the most refreshing take on air purifier design I’ve seen in a long while.
No longer a luxury, air purifiers are available at various price points. The high-end segment, dominated by the likes of Dyson, has a new entrant from Mumbai-based deep-tech company Praan. It’s called the Hive ( ₹54,999), and while it’s all about achieving near-pristine air quality levels, it’s also the most refreshing take on air purifier design I’ve seen in a long while.
Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Can a smartphone become your AI companion?
Call it a homage or inspired design, the Hive takes several cues from the ‘Aluminum era’ industrial design of Apple products, most notably the ‘cheese grater’ Mac Pro – the use of aircraft grade aluminum in a familiar space gray color, for instance.
It’s a gorgeous piece of kit, looking quite at home in my living room, although it may be too industrial for classic/vintage home décor. The multitudinous holes on the front serve as the air intake, with clear air vented out from the sides, so it’s advisable to place Hive in a spot where it isn’t sticking to other pieces of furniture for clean air to circulate properly.
A thin OLED display on the right alerts you to metrics. Very demure, very mindful.
Word of caution, though. Pulling the nearly 70-cm tall Hive out of its sustainable packaging and setting it up requires a fair bit of elbow grease and heavy lifting, and you could throw your back out if you’re not careful.
You can choose to wall mount the Hive, either vertically or horizontally, much like the indoor unit of a split air conditioner, which by itself is a rarity in air purifiers. If you prefer a floor standing unit, you’ll need to buy the matte-black steel floor stand at an additional ₹7,999. While it does give you the ability to move the Hive from room to room, bear in mind that together, the Hive and the floor stand tip the scales at 14 kg.
Controls and more
Setup and control is via the Praan Hive app, where you can start cleaning modes or set up cleaning schedules, or choose what is displayed on the device display.
Under its classy exterior sits an H14 type HEPA (short for High Efficacy Particulate Air) filter, along with an activated carbon filter, which can capture particles as small as 0.1 micron large, officially rating them as medical grade category filters for air purification.
For comparison, the Dyson Big+Quiet had a HEPA H13 and an activated carbon filter. Typically, these medical grade H14 HEPA filters allow less air flow through the filter, leading to a pressure drop and a lower volume of air being cleaned in a given period of time, but on the Hive, there was little to no impact in the time the air purifier took to bring PM2.5 levels down to acceptable (less than 30µg per cubic meter) levels.
At a clean air delivery rate of 230 cubic feet per minute, Hive is rated to refresh the air in a 350-square feet room in around 10 minutes. It did so, keeping PM1, PM10 and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) levels in check as well. Not only does one breathe cleaner air, but it also helps deodorize bad odours or smells from the kitchen. I quite liked the fact that HIVE allows you to pre-clean the room even before you get there. For what it’s worth, the OLED indicator doesn’t merely report on pollutants, but it can also show you temperature, humidity, CO2 and ambient sound levels.
In daily use, Hive can be left on with the windows open – our area has some construction activity going on – and it stabilizes the indoor air quality in under 45 minutes with the fan speed at its whisper-quiet lowest, which is important. Sound pollution is a thing too.
Verdict
If you’re living in AQI-record beating areas in Delhi, Praan recommends you pick up an annual service pack. In any case, Hive constantly measures the usage of your filters and suggests when they need to be replaced.
At this price point, Hive ventures into territory that has Dyson written all over it, and while performance, attention to detail and design are quite good, it’ll take some time and plenty of positive word of mouth for it to make a mark in the segment.
Tushar Kanwar, a tech columnist and commentator, posts @2shar.